SES: Russian troops destroyed the airport in Dnipro

Missile strikes by Russian troops on Dnipro completely destroyed the international airport.

This was announced at a briefing on April 10 by Darina Tsurkan, a public relations specialist of the SES department in the oblast, Radio Svoboda reports.

According to her, the first strike was at 10 am, the second — about 12 in the afternoon, when rescuers were still extinguishing the fire.

The number of rescuers injured in the shelling of Dnipro airport has risen to six.

"As promised, I clarify the latest "arrivals ". We have six wounded rescuers. They are in hospitals. One girl is heavily injured, she is being operated on now. The rescue squad came under enemy rocket fire while dismantling the debris at the site of the morning attack, " said Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration.

Also in the Pavlograd district of Dnipropetrovsk oblast today, a Russian missile aimed at an industrial facility. Destroyed the premises and caused a fire.

The Dnipro district was also affected. The farm building burned down there.