Ihor Klymenko became the Minister of Internal Affairs

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) appointed Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko as the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The MP from "Holos" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

According to him, 321 MPs voted for the relevant resolution.

Ярослав Железняк / Telegram

Who is Ihor Klymenko?

Ihor Klymenko was born on October 25, 1972 in Kyiv. In 1994, he graduated from Kharkiv Military University.

Until 1997, he served in the missile military unit. Graduated from Odesa State University in absentia and received the qualification "Psychologist". In 2014, he graduated from the masterʼs degree of the Dnipropetrovsk State University of Internal Affairs, majoring in "Jurisprudence".

From 1998 to 2004, Klymenko worked in the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Kharkiv region.

From October 2017 to March 2018 — the Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine — the Head of the Personnel Support Department.

From March 2018 to September 2019, he worked as the deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine. Since September 25, 2019, he was the head of the National Police. In 2021, he received the rank of police general of the 1st rank.

From January 18, 2023, he was appointed acting Minister of Internal Affairs.