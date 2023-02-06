Corruption in the Ministry of Defense: the court increased the bail of the ex-director of the procurement department to 40 million hryvnias

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court increased the amount of bail for Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, the former head of the Department of State Procurement of the Ministry of Defense, to 40 million hryvnias.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The head of the department was also arrested. But the amount of bail did not suit our prosecutors, so they appealed this court decision. And today the appellate court agreed with the position of the prosecutors, leaving the arrest and increasing the bail to 40 million hryvnias," said the Prosecutor General. Earlier, the court set a bail of 2.6 million hryvnias for Khmelnytskyi.

On February 1, it became known that the Security Service exposed the ex-head of the Department of Defense Bohdan Khmelnytskyi for embezzling over 100 million hryvnias of state funds. The investigation found out that he bought almost three thousand bulletproof vests for over 100 million hryvnias for the Armed Forces. However, according to several independent examinations, these products do not meet the requirements of class IV body armor and cannot reliably protect the Ukrainian military.