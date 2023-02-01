The SBU declared the suspicion of embezzlement of over 100 million hryvnias to the former head of the Ministry of Defense

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed the ex-head of the Department of the Ministry of Defense Bohdan Khmelnytskyi for embezzlement of more than 100 million hryvnias of state funds.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

The investigation established that he purchased almost 3 000 body armor for the Ukrainian Armed Forces for over 100 million hryvnias. However, according to several independent examinations, these products do not meet the requirements of class IV body armor and cannot reliably protect the Ukrainian military.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Photo: SBU

Khmelnytskyi was charged with the following articles of the Criminal Code:

Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations);

Part 5 of Art. 191 (appropriation, waste of property or possession of it by abuse of official position);

Part 2 of Art. 28 (commitment of a criminal offense by a group of persons).

The official faces imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years.

The SBU also informed about an investigation into other officials in the security and defense sector.