The Verkhovna Rada called on Georgia and the EU to send Saakashvili for treatment abroad

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) appealed to Georgia and other countries with the demand to transfer ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili for treatment abroad.

This was reported by the head of the "Servant of the People" party Olena Shulyak.

The Parliament adopted a resolution in which it addressed Georgia, the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, the European Commission, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the parliaments of the EU member states.

Shulyak reminded that the PACE (of which Georgia is a member) in its resolution No. 2463 of 2022 called to review the cases of political prisoners opposing the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation and to release them, including Saakashvili.

"Miheil must survive. Not only for yourself and your family. Not only for the sake of Ukraine, which values the life of every citizen. And also for the sake of preserving basic democratic and universal human values. And it is our duty to remind Georgia, Europe and the world about this," noted the leader of "Servants of the People".