The Verkhovna Rada stripped Abramovych of the MPʼs mandate of the OPZZh

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) terminated the mandate of Igor Abramovych, elected from the banned party "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh).
The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.
317 members of parliament voted for this decision. Abramovych was stripped of his mandate based on his statement. According to Zheleznyak, now there are 409 MPs left in the Verkhovna Rada.
On February 3, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction David Arakhamia confirmed the early termination of the mandate of the MPs Natalia Korolevska, Yurii Solod, and Oleh Voloshyn, who were elected to the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation on the lists of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) party.
- Before that, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk to work out the issue of depriving the mandates of deputies elected from the banned OPZZh.
- Last September, the Administrative Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court rejected the appeal of the OPZZh party and finally banned its activities.