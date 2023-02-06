The Verkhovna Rada stripped Abramovych of the MPʼs mandate of the OPZZh

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) terminated the mandate of Igor Abramovych, elected from the banned party "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh).

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

317 members of parliament voted for this decision. Abramovych was stripped of his mandate based on his statement. According to Zheleznyak, now there are 409 MPs left in the Verkhovna Rada.

On February 3, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction David Arakhamia confirmed the early termination of the mandate of the MPs Natalia Korolevska, Yurii Solod, and Oleh Voloshyn, who were elected to the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation on the lists of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) party.