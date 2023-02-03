Davyd Arakhamia informed about the removal of the mandates of at least three MPs

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia confirmed the early termination of the powers of the MPs Nataliia Korolevska, Yuriy Solod, and Oleh Voloshyn, who were elected to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) of the ninth convocation on the lists of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) party.

According to him, currently the statements of peopleʼs deputies are not registered in the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada.

"But, according to our information, the documents from them are already going to Hrushevskyi," he noted.

The activity of OPZZh in Ukraine was banned by a court decision in 2022, after which the faction of the same name in the Verkhovna Rada also ceased to exist.