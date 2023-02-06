The brand of jewelry gifts LOVE YOU created a charity line of pendants — and helped the Mother and Child Center

On the eve of the New Year holidays, the LOVE YOU brand created a line of pendants in the form of Christmas gingerbread and a limited pendant in the form of an envelope.

The main goal is to fulfill the dreams of children from the International Center for the Support of Women and Children "City of Kindness". Deductions were made from the sale of each ornament in the form of an envelope or gingerbread, which helped to realize childrenʼs wishes.

Customers of the LOVE YOU brand helped fulfill the "City of Kindness" request for bedding sets for childrenʼs beds, complement the playroom with a bright childrenʼs kitchen and a cozy playpen for the little ones.