The “LOVE YOU” brand has created a line of holiday decorations, the money from sales of which will go to childrenʼs wishes

To make childrenʼs dreams come true on the eve of the holidays, the Ukrainian brand of jewelry gifts LOVE YOU created a line of pendants in the form of Christmas gingerbread and a limited pendant in the form of a golden envelope.

LOVE YOU

On one side of the pendant you can see a cute seal in the form of a heart, and on the other — an inscription that symbolizes the feelings with which we write all New Yearʼs letters — with love.

LOVE YOU

Together with the International Center for the Support of Women and Children "Misto Dobra" ["The City of Kindness"], the LOVE YOU brand will help childrenʼs dreams come true. From the sale of each ornament in the form of an envelope or gingerbread, the money will be transferred to important childrenʼs wishes.