General Staff: During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 870 invaders and 40 pieces of equipment

As of February 6, Russia lost approximately 132 160 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 3 231 tanks;
- 6 415 armored combat vehicles;
- 2 231 artillery systems;
- 461 rocket salvo fire system;
- 227 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 294 aircraft;
- 284 helicopters;
- 5 104 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 18 ships/boats;
- 1 958 operational-tactical level drones;
- 203 units of special equipment;
- 796 cruise missiles.