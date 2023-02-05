The spokeswoman of OK “Pivden” told why Russia reduced the number of ships in the Black Sea

The Russians reduced the number of ships in the Black Sea due to a powerful storm.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of OC "South" Nataliya Humenyuk.

"There is an extremely powerful storm in the Black Sea. The weather situation is very critical. It also affects the state of the enemyʼs naval group in the Black Sea. The Russians have critically reduced the number of ships in the sea. In particular, they left only five supply ships in the open sea," Humenyuk said.

She also denied the presence of Russian aerial objects over the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

"Enemy activity is observed in the southern direction. However, information from social networks does not correspond to reality. There were no enemy aircraft in the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. It must be remembered that the Defense Forces are also working in response and keeping the situation under control," added the spokeswoman of OC "South".