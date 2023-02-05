Scholz: Zelensky agreed not to attack Russian territory with Western weapons

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the President of Ukraine agreed not to use Western-supplied weapons for attacks on Russian territory.

He said this in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.

"There is a consensus on this," Scholz said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin compared Germanyʼs intervention to the Russiansʼ fight against the Nazis during World War II. Chancellor Scholz rejected the comparison.

“[Putinʼs] words are part of a series of absurd historical comparisons he uses to justify his attack on Ukraine. But nothing justifies this war," he said.

"Together with our allies, we supply battle tanks to Ukraine so that it can defend itself. We carefully weighed each arms shipment in close coordination with our allies, starting with the US," Scholz added.

The Chancellor of Germany emphasized that he explained to Putin the difference in their views on the war in Ukraine.

"I make it very clear to Putin that Russia bears full responsibility for the war — it invaded its neighbor without reason to take part of Ukraine or the whole country under its control," Scholz emphasized.

He also stated that Putin did not threaten him or Germany in phone conversations.