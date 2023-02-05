Ex-Prime Minister of Israel: Putin promised not to kill Zelensky

During a meeting with former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in early March 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised not to kill Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The Jerusalem Post writes about it.

Bennett, who headed the government of Israel in 2021-2022, said that he discussed this issue with the president of the Russian Federation when he came to Moscow.

"I need to understand that you give me your word not to kill Zelensky," Bennett recalled his words. Putin allegedly replied: "Iʼm not going to kill Zelensky."

Bennett then called Zelensky from Moscow on the way to the airport to say he was not in danger of dying. According to the ex-Prime Minister of Israel, within a few hours, Zelenskyi filmed a video from the Presidentʼs Office in which he declared that he was not afraid.

Bennett also noted that he had coordinated all his actions with the United States, Germany and France.