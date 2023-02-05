Russian troops shelled the center of Kharkiv with missiles

The Russians shelled the center of Kharkiv. Previously, the occupiers hit the city with S-300 missiles.

This was reported by Oleg Sinegubov, head of the regional military administration.

Later, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, clarified that the Russians attacked with two missiles. Shells hit the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. One of the missiles hit a residential building.

As of 09:14, three victims are known — a 54-year-old woman and two men, 51 and 55 years old. The woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, the men received medical assistance on the spot.