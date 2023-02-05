General Staff: Defense Forces of Ukraine liquidated more than 131 thousand occupiers

As of February 5, Russia lost approximately 131,290 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 3,220 tanks;
- 6,405 combat armored vehicles;
- 2,226 artillery systems;
- 460 MLRS;
- 227 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 294 aircraft;
- 284 helicopters;
- 5,091 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 18 ships/boats;
- 1,958 operational-tactical level drones;
- 203 units of special equipment;
- 796 cruise missiles.