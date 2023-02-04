Zelensky deprived a number of top officials of Yanukovychʼs time of citizenship

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy deprived a number of former high-ranking officials of the Yanukovych era of Ukrainian citizenship.

"Babel" was informed about this by sources in the SBU.

In particular, we are talking about the ex-head of the Yanukovych Administration Andriy Klyuev, ex-head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Vitaly Zakharchenko, ex-Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk, ex-Minister of Revenue and Fees Oleksandr Klyumenko and former head of the SBU Oleksandr Yakymenko.

"Today, I signed the relevant documents to take another step to protect and cleanse our state from those who are on the side of the aggressor. There is a submission from the Security Service regarding persons who have been registered as having Russian citizenship," the head of state said in his evening address.

According to Zelenskyi, on Sunday, "another legal step will be taken to implement the sanctions decisions of the National Security Council."