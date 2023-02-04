Accident in Odesa: one of the substations, which was the target of attacks, was damaged — it is impossible to restore power quickly

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that the consequences of a large-scale accident at one of the high-voltage substations in Odesa are significant. This substation was repeatedly hit by rockets. It is currently impossible to quickly restore power supply, in particular to critical infrastructure.

The government ordered the creation of a 24-hour headquarters headed by the Minister of Energy, which will include the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, the head of the State Service for Emergency Situations and regional administration, the head of Ukrenergo, representatives of the Ministry of Infrastructure and other departments.

Now specialists are trying to restore boiler houses, water pumping stations, hospitals, etc. as a priority. Within 24 hours, all the powerful generators that the Ministry of Energy has should be brought to Odesa. A mobile gas turbine power plant will also be brought to the city.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to contact the Turkish side for additional support in the form of power-plant vessels. Presumably, we are talking about floating thermal power plants of the company Karpowership, with which Ukraine is already negotiating.