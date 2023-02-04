An oil depot was on fire in the Belgorod region of Russia. The governor announced the shelling from the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In the Russian Borisovka (the Belhorod region) an oil depot was on fire at night. According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, this happened allegedly due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

He stated that "shells hit the territory of a civilian industrial plant." He did not report any casualties, but announced an indefinite high level of "terrorist danger".

Local sources write that the fire also affected the Borisov bridge metal construction plant, which is located nearby. The products of this plant were used, in particular, during the construction of the Crimean Bridge.