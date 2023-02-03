The United States allocated a new $2.2 billion military aid package to Ukraine — it has long-range missiles for the first time

The USA announced another $2.2 billion arms package for Ukraine.
The package includes air defense equipment, ammunition for artillery and HIMARS, anti-tank complexes, BMPs, long-range missiles and much more.
According to Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh, it contains:
- additional ammunition for HIMARS;
- additional 155 mm caliber artillery shells;
- additional 120 mm caliber mortar shells;
- 190 large-caliber machine guns with thermal imaging sights and ammunition;
- 181 vehicles with protection against mines and ambushes MRAP;
- 250 Javelin;
- 2 thousand anti-tank missiles;
- Claymore anti-personnel ammunition;
- explosive munitions;
- cold weather gear, helmets and other field equipment.
According to Yarysh, the high-precision guided missiles that the United States will transfer to Ukraine are GLSDB — a hybrid of an aerial bomb and an unguided M26 missile with a flight range of 160 kilometers.
Subsequently, the Pentagon published a list of weapons. It coincides with Yaryshʼs data, but is not mentioned in the GLSDB release.