The United States allocated a new $2.2 billion military aid package to Ukraine — it has long-range missiles for the first time

Anna Kholodnova
The USA announced another $2.2 billion arms package for Ukraine.

The package includes air defense equipment, ammunition for artillery and HIMARS, anti-tank complexes, BMPs, long-range missiles and much more.

According to Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh, it contains:

  • additional ammunition for HIMARS;
  • additional 155 mm caliber artillery shells;
  • additional 120 mm caliber mortar shells;
  • 190 large-caliber machine guns with thermal imaging sights and ammunition;
  • 181 vehicles with protection against mines and ambushes MRAP;
  • 250 Javelin;
  • 2 thousand anti-tank missiles;
  • Claymore anti-personnel ammunition;
  • explosive munitions;
  • cold weather gear, helmets and other field equipment.

According to Yarysh, the high-precision guided missiles that the United States will transfer to Ukraine are GLSDB — a hybrid of an aerial bomb and an unguided M26 missile with a flight range of 160 kilometers.

Subsequently, the Pentagon published a list of weapons. It coincides with Yaryshʼs data, but is not mentioned in the GLSDB release.