The United States allocated a new $2.2 billion military aid package to Ukraine — it has long-range missiles for the first time

The USA announced another $2.2 billion arms package for Ukraine.

The package includes air defense equipment, ammunition for artillery and HIMARS, anti-tank complexes, BMPs, long-range missiles and much more.

According to Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh, it contains:

additional ammunition for HIMARS;

additional 155 mm caliber artillery shells;

additional 120 mm caliber mortar shells;

190 large-caliber machine guns with thermal imaging sights and ammunition;

181 vehicles with protection against mines and ambushes MRAP;

250 Javelin;

2 thousand anti-tank missiles;

Claymore anti-personnel ammunition;

explosive munitions;

cold weather gear, helmets and other field equipment.

According to Yarysh, the high-precision guided missiles that the United States will transfer to Ukraine are GLSDB — a hybrid of an aerial bomb and an unguided M26 missile with a flight range of 160 kilometers.

Subsequently, the Pentagon published a list of weapons. It coincides with Yaryshʼs data, but is not mentioned in the GLSDB release.