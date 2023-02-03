European and Ukrainian telecommunications operators agreed to extend free roaming for Ukrainians in the EU for another six months

European and Ukrainian telecommunications operators have agreed to extend affordable roaming for Ukrainians in the European Union for another six months.

This is reported by the press service of the National Commission, which carries out state regulation in the spheres of electronic communications.

The joint statement was signed by 20 European operators and seven Ukrainian operators (Kyivstar, Vodafone, lifecell, Ukrtelecom, Data Group, Vega Telecom and 3Mob) on February 2.

"The joint statement will allow continuing voluntary measures to provide affordable or free international roaming services and international calls to help Ukrainians stay in touch with family and friends, as well as have access to the Internet and reliable sources of information," they noted.

The Commission said that the total number of Ukrainian subscribers in the European Union is currently 3.9-4.4 million. Agreements with European operators allow Ukrainians to provide their services in the EU at affordable prices or even for free.