The Ministry of Digital Transformation: Cancellation of roaming with the EU is planned to be adopted in October. But de facto it no longer works

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov hopes that the agreement on the cancellation of roaming for Ukrainians in the European Union will be approved in October. But now there is actually no roaming for subscribers from Ukraine.

He told about this in a comment to "The Mirror of the Week ".

In his opinion, this agreement can be signed in October during the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine. Communication on this matter is ongoing. At the same time, he emphasized that the European Union will have to make changes to its legislation in order to cancel roaming for a country that is not part of the EU.

At the same time, the publication notes that free roaming de facto already works. Back in April, Ukrainian and European operators signed a joint statement with the assistance of the National Commission for Electronic Communications, the European Commission, the European Parliament and BEREC. Three Ukrainian mobile operators joined the statement: Kyivstar, VF Ukraine and Lifecell, as well as 52 mobile and 19 fixed European operators. Therefore, even with their own tariffs and SIM cards, Ukrainians can use the Internet in the European Union and call other Ukrainian numbers.

However, these are only temporary measures, since the operators themselves determine the number of minutes and Internet to provide subscribers for free, and the quality of communication is also worse than it should be.