Russia shelled the Kherson region 65 times. A projectile hit a warehouse with fireworks in Kherson

During the past day, the Russian army attacked the Kherson region 65 times with artillery, rocket launchers, mortars and tanks.

This was reported by the Regional Military Administration and rescuers.

Kherson itself was under fire 13 times, Russian shells hit a shipbuilding plant, a school and residential buildings. At night, a fire broke out in the warehouse of one of the shopping centers — a shell got into the department with pyrotechnic products, so the fire was accompanied by explosions and fireworks.

During the day of February 2, two people were killed and 9 people were injured in the region due to Russian shelling. Among the injured is a 5-year-old boy, the child was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.