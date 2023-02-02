The EU will train another 15 000 soldiers of the Armed Forces and allocate €25 million for demining Ukraine

The High Representative of the EU for foreign policy and security policy Josep Borrell said that the European Union will train another 15 000 Ukrainian soldiers and allocate €25 million for demining the territories.

"Russia has returned the war to Europe, but Ukraine continues to fight back. I am happy to inform [the Prime Minister of Ukraine] Denys Shmyhal that the EU Military Assistance Mission #EUMAM will train an additional 15 thousand Ukrainian soldiers, bringing the total number of trained EUMAM personnel to 30 thousand," he wrote.

According to Borrell, EU aid since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine has already reached €50 billion.