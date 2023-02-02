The Defense Minister Reznikov: Russia has mobilized half a million troops and may launch a new offensive on February 24

Russia has mobilized approximately 500 000 people, Ukraine expects new military actions from the occupiers on February 24.

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated this on BFMTV.

"We think that because they [the Russians] live by symbolism, they will try to try something around February 24," he noted.

According to Reznikov, although the Russians announced the mobilization of 300 000 soldiers, their number could be much higher. In his opinion, the Kremlin mobilized 500 000 Russians.

The minister also noted that Russia can try to advance in two directions: in Donbas and in the south.

Reznikov called for new military aid from NATO countries, thanked France for 12 new CAESAR self-propelled guns, stressed that Ukraine needs to quickly acquire air resources, and called for training for Ukrainian pilots.