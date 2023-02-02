General Staff: Russia lost more than 129 thousand soldiers killed in the war with Ukraine

As of February 2, Russia lost approximately 129 030 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 3 211 tanks;
- 6 382 combat armored vehicles;
- 2 212 artillery systems;
- 458 rocket salvo systems;
- 222 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 293 aircraft;
- 284 helicopters;
- 5 064 units of automotive equipment and tankers;
- 18 ships/boats;
- 1 951 operational-tactical level drones;
- 200 units of special equipment;
- 796 cruise missiles.