According to the President of Georgia, Salome Zourabishvili, the diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine should end, in particular, with the withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories of other countries.

The Georgian leader told about this in an interview with Bloomberg.

"Russia has to learn where its borders are. he Georgian issues should be on the table because nobody should think that this war can be resolved without Russia retreating from all the occupied territories," Zourabishvili said.

The media notes that Zourabishviliʼs call to restore regional order depends on Putinʼs decisive defeat in the war against Ukraine.

"Without requiring Russia to make a full withdrawal as part of surrender terms, the western world will make another big mistake — as big as 2008, 2014," she said.