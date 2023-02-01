The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) prevented sabotage at the Kurakhiv TPP in Donetsk region, which was being prepared by a former law enforcement officer.

The SBI reported this on February 1.

When the Russian military captured part of the Donetsk region, an official of one of the law enforcement agencies of the region began working with the occupiers and planned to damage the Kurakhiv TPP. He hid explosives and ammunition in a specially equipped cache not far from the TPP, but in the territory controlled by Ukraine. His accomplice, who is currently being sought, was responsible for the explosion at the facility.

The former law enforcement officer was informed in absentia of suspicion of treason and preparation of sabotage, he faces life imprisonment.