General Staff: The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 920 Russian invaders over the past day

As of February 1, Russia lost approximately 128 420 of its soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 3 209 tanks;
- 6 382 combat armored vehicles;
- 2 207 artillery systems;
- 458 rocket salvo systems;
- 221 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 293 aircraft;
- 284 helicopters;
- 5 061 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
- 18 ships/boats;
- 1 951 operational-tactical level drones;
- 200 units of special equipment;
- 796 cruise missiles.