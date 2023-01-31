London decided to increase support for Ukraine. Rishi Sunak fears that a protracted war will benefit Russia

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated the need to increase support for Kyiv. The reason for this was an analytical report on the course of the war, which showed that Russia would benefit from a protracted conflict.

This was announced in the Prime Ministerʼs office, CNN reports.

Sunak prefers to provide Ukraine with all the resources for victory as quickly as possible in order to prevent a protracted war. In his opinion, Britain should revise its aid policy, making it more effective.

It is not only about military support, but also about the reconstruction of Ukraine after military operations.

According to the aforementioned analytical report, a representative of British national security told a government meeting that Russian forces are “suffering from a lack of equipment and ammunition” and “faced the depletion of one of the most capable units and a split in the leadership.”

The Russian army lost 188,000 soldiers killed or wounded during the war, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said, citing US intelligence. According to him, Russia also lost two-thirds of its tanks.

Recently, The Wall Street Journal wrote that Western officials are wary of a scenario where a protracted war will play into the hands of the Kremlin. This fear prompts them to provide Ukraine with more modern weapons.