The US imposed additional sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with drones

The US Department of Commerce has included seven organizations from Iran on its "blacklist" for facilitating the Russian Armed Forces and its military-industrial complex. Adding to this list means strengthening export controls.

This is stated in the electronic database of the US Federal Register.

Among the sub-sanctioned organizations is a structure related to the development and production of aircraft engines, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corpsʼ Space Military Forces, the MADO company, which specializes in the production of components for drones and was involved in the creation of Shahed kamikaze drones.

These organizations acted against the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.