The Telegraph: Russian oligarch Abramovych will allocate €2.6 billion to help Ukraine from the sale of Chelsea football club

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovych plans to allocate €2.6 billion for humanitarian aid to Ukraine from the sale of Chelsea football club. This could be the largest donation during the war.
The Telegraph writes about it.
The British government is currently on the verge of approving this financial transaction by Abramovych. However, there they are also waiting for the permission of the European Union, since Abramovych is under sanctions.
The funds will be sent to a special fund, which will be headed by the former executive director of UNICEF in Great Britain, Mike Penrose. The money will be used for humanitarian aid, medical equipment and other needs of people affected by the war.
Abramovych owned the London football club "Chelsea" since 2003. But after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, he decided to sell it, fearing possible sanctions against him.
- In May, the English football club "Chelsea" announced the final sale of the club. The new owner was a consortium headed by billionaire Todd Beoli.
- Roman Abramovych has been an active mediator between the Ukrainian and Russian authorities since the beginning of the war. He privately participated in the first peace talks between the delegations. Abramovych also took part in a large-scale exchange of prisoners in September, when Russia released from captivity the commanders of the defenders of Azovstal, as well as 10 foreigners who were "sentenced" to the death penalty.