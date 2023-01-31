HACC sentenced the expositor of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Dmytro Sus to 9 years in prison

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) found guilty the former deputy head of the Department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office for the investigation of particularly important cases in the field of economy Dmytro Sus.

As punishment, he was sentenced to nine years in prison and deprived of the right to hold positions in courts, law enforcement agencies, and the bar for a period of three years and with the confiscation of all his property.

The court deprived Sus of the rank of senior adviser of justice. Also, HACC confiscated all his property to the state income — two apartments, two plots of land, a garage and a car, which was seized by the decision of the investigating judge of the Solomyanskyi District Court of Kyiv dated August 7, 2017.

Within 30 days, the verdict can be appealed in the Appeals Chamber of the HACC.

The case of Sus

The scandal surrounding Sus arose in 2016, when journalists discovered an undeclared Audi Q7 premium car in his possession. Later it turned out that Sus had registered this car for his grandmother. In November of the same year, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko issued a disciplinary reprimand to a subordinate because of this car and satisfied Susʼ statement "about early termination of his powers in an administrative position at his own will."

On July 25, 2017, NABU detectives detained Sus at the Boryspil airport on suspicion of committing criminal offenses provided for in parts 3, 4, 5 of Article 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or possession of it by abuse of official position) and Art. 366-1 (declaration of false information) of the Criminal Code.

At the beginning of August 2019, the District Administrative Court canceled the dismissal of Dmytro Sus.

At the end of October of the same year, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal reinstated Sus in his position.

On November 11, 2019, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) in the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) announced the indictment against Dmytro Sus.