The court seized 32 million hryvnias of a sanctioned Russian oligarch

The court seized 32 million hryvnias from Ukraineʼs largest producer of metallurgical alumina and aluminum hydroxide. According to open data, this producer is the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant, which belongs to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleh Derypaska.

The press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) writes about this.

These funds were in the account of the State Customs Service. In general, at the request of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office in Ukraine, Derypaskaʼs assets worth more than a billion hryvnias were seized.

Previously, the courts had already seized 12 land plots, a seaport complex, apartments, administrative buildings, production workshops, 46 vehicles, and 240 units of special equipment.