The court seized 32 million hryvnias of a sanctioned Russian oligarch

The court seized 32 million hryvnias from Ukraineʼs largest producer of metallurgical alumina and aluminum hydroxide. According to open data, this producer is the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant, which belongs to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleh Derypaska.
The press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) writes about this.
These funds were in the account of the State Customs Service. In general, at the request of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office in Ukraine, Derypaskaʼs assets worth more than a billion hryvnias were seized.
Previously, the courts had already seized 12 land plots, a seaport complex, apartments, administrative buildings, production workshops, 46 vehicles, and 240 units of special equipment.
- The Ministry of Justice is asking the High Anti-Corruption Court to confiscate the assets of Russian oligarch Oleh Derypaska in Ukraine. The agency filed a corresponding lawsuit.
- Oleh Derypaska controls or owns significant shares of the Rusal group of companies (one of the worldʼs largest aluminum producers), Basic Element, En+ Group. He owns a military-industrial company that controls Russian enterprises for the production of armored vehicles — in the future, the armed forces of the Russian Federation use it in the war against Ukraine.
- Oleh Derypaska was on the list of Russians against whom the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions in April 2018. Businessmenʼs controlled companies also came under their influence, in particular Rusal, the only producer of primary aluminum in the Russian Federation. Sanctions include the freezing of assets in the United States, as well as a ban on American citizens from entering into agreements with these companies.