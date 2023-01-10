The Ukrainian Ministry of Justice asks the court to confiscate the assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Ministry of Justice is asking the High Anti-Corruption Court to confiscate the assets of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Ukraine. The agency filed a corresponding lawsuit.

The press service of the Ministry of Justice writes about it.

Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra recalled that the USA, European Union, Great Britain, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand imposed sanctions against Deripaska because he supports the Putinʼs regime and his companies are involved in the production of Russian weapons.

In Ukraine, it was discovered that Deripaska, through related companies, owns:

Mykolaiv Alumina Plant;

Glukhiv quartzite quarry;

Khust quarry;

Zhezheliv quarry;

seven companies;

Mykolaiv Charitable Foundation Center for Social Programs;

Zaporizhzhia Aluminum Production Plant;

non-residential real estate, equipment, etc.

The Ministry of Justice noted that during the preparation of the lawsuit, it was established that Deripaskaʼs Rusal group of metallurgical enterprises supplies various aluminum products to enterprises of the Russian defense complex. Some of these products are made from raw materials of Ukrainian origin.

Oleg Deripaska controls or owns significant shares of Rusal (one of the worldʼs largest aluminum producers), Basic Element, and En+ groups. He owns a military-industrial company that exercises control over Russian enterprises that manufacture armored vehicles, which are later used by the Russian armed forces in the war against Ukraine.