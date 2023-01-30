The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal found no reason to impose sanctions on Yuriy Boyko

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal did not find sufficient grounds to impose sanctions on the former head of the faction of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) party Yuriy Boyko.
This is stated in the response of the Presidentʼs Office to the request of the "CHESNO" Movement.
"In a letter dated January 13, 2023, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal informed the President of Ukraine and the author of the petition, in particular, about the current insufficiency of the grounds for the application of personal restrictive measures against Yuriy Boyko," says the response to the request.
- In September 2022, a corresponding petition appeared on the presidentʼs website, which later garnered more than 26 000 Ukrainian votes. In Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs answer, it was noted that the title can be revoked either because of a serious crime or if a person is under sanctions. In December, he instructed Shmyhal to analyze the grounds for sanctions.
- In 2004, Yuriy Boyko received the title of Hero of Ukraine from the then president Leonid Kuchma for "significant personal services to the Ukrainian state in the development of the fuel and energy complex."