The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal found no reason to impose sanctions on Yuriy Boyko

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal did not find sufficient grounds to impose sanctions on the former head of the faction of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) party Yuriy Boyko.

This is stated in the response of the Presidentʼs Office to the request of the "CHESNO" Movement.

"In a letter dated January 13, 2023, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal informed the President of Ukraine and the author of the petition, in particular, about the current insufficiency of the grounds for the application of personal restrictive measures against Yuriy Boyko," says the response to the request.

Russian Prime Minister Dmytro Medvedev receives at his residence in Moscow Yuriy Boyko, then a candidate for the presidency of Ukraine, and Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the political council of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" party, on March 22, 2019.