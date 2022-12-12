President Zelensky responded to the petition to deprive Yurii Boyko of the “Hero of Ukraine” title

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the petition to deprive the former head of the faction "Opposition Platform — For Life" [OPZZH] Yurii Boyko of the "Hero of Ukraine" title.

The answer was published on December 12 by the Office of the President.

Yes, this title can be taken away either because of a serious crime or if a person is under sanctions. Currently, there are no such grounds for Boyko, but Zelensky has asked Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to analyze the existence of grounds for the introduction of sanctions against Yurii Boyko.