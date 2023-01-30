The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal talked about plans for Ukraineʼs accession to the EU and changes to the law on the Constitutional Court

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine plans to join the European Union (EU) in two years.

He told about this in an interview with Politico.

"We have a very ambitious plan to join the European Union within the next two years. So we expect that this year, in 2023, we can already have this pre-accession stage of negotiations," he noted.

The prime minister also said that Ukraine is expecting a significant leap forward this Friday — the "Ukraine-EU" summit will be held on February 3. According to Shmyhal, progress is expected in the issues of visa-free regime for industrial goods, the suspension of customs duties on Ukrainian exports for another year, and the signing of a number of important agreements.

In addition, Shmyhal announced changes to the law on the procedure for selecting candidates for the post of judge of the Constitutional Court, which was criticized by the Venice Commission. The government is ready to review the recently adopted legislation before the start of the summit and is already consulting with the European Commission.