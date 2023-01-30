The Pentagon has denied involvement in the strikes on Iran

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said that the U.S. military forces were not involved in the strikes on Iran, but declined to comment further.
Reuters writes about it.
An anonymous U.S. official told the agency that Israel was likely involved in the incident. This was also reported by the Wall Street Journal with reference to several unnamed sources and the Associated Press.
Tehran has not officially blamed Israel for the attack, but state television broadcast comments by lawmaker Hossein Mirzai about "strong speculation" that Israel was behind the attack.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called the explosion a cowardly attack. The Israeli military declined to comment.
- On the night of January 29, a powerful explosion occurred at a military plant producing ammunition in the Iranian province of Isfahan. Near Isfahan, there is a research center of Shahed Aviation Industries, which deals with the drones with which Russia attacks Ukraine. According to media reports, four military facilities in Iran were under attack, including a defense enterprise in the city of Isfahan, another one in the city of Khoy, and a petrochemical plant in the cities of Azershehr and Kerej (Alborz province).