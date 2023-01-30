The Pentagon has denied involvement in the strikes on Iran

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said that the U.S. military forces were not involved in the strikes on Iran, but declined to comment further.

Reuters writes about it.

An anonymous U.S. official told the agency that Israel was likely involved in the incident. This was also reported by the Wall Street Journal with reference to several unnamed sources and the Associated Press.

Tehran has not officially blamed Israel for the attack, but state television broadcast comments by lawmaker Hossein Mirzai about "strong speculation" that Israel was behind the attack.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called the explosion a cowardly attack. The Israeli military declined to comment.