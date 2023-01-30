The Russians hit a residential building with an S-300 missile in Kharkiv. A woman died

On the night of January 30, the Russians hit a four-story residential building in the center of Kharkiv with a S-300 missile.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synegubov.

An elderly woman died. Three more people were slightly injured.

The explosion partially destroyed the roof and upper floor, the State Emergency Service reported. A fire broke out. To put out the fire, the rescuers had to dismantle the rubble. About 40 employees of the State Emergency Service worked at the site. At 23:38 on January 29, the fire was contained, and at 03:18 on January 30, it was completely extinguished.