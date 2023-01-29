Russian shelling killed two people in Bakhmut and Paraskoviivka. The number of injured as a result of the rocket attack on Kostyantynivka has increased to 14

In Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, the number of injured due to a Russian missile attack on January 28 has increased.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to him, three people were killed in the city, 14 more were injured. Shelling damaged seven high-rise buildings, seven garages and a hotel.

1 10

















Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Donetsk Oblast

Chaotic shelling continued in Avdiivka on the night of January 29. There was no information about the victims.

On the Horlivka direction, the Russians killed one person in Bakhmut and wounded another. A high-rise building was damaged in the city. One person died in Paraskoviivka.

Russian shells damaged private houses in Toretsk and a nine-story building in New York. The surroundings of the Chasovoyarsk community also came under fire.

In the Lysychansk direction, Zvanivka and Pereizne, as well as Siversk and Serebryanka, came under fire from the Russians.