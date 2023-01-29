General Staff: During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed 650 invaders and eight Russian tanks

As of January 29, Russia lost approximately 126,160 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 3,197 tanks;
- 6,366 armored combat vehicles;
- 2,195 artillery systems;
- 453 MLRS;
- 221 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 293 aircraft;
- 284 helicopters;
- 5,037 units of automotive equipment and tankers;
- 18 ships/boats;
- 1,947 operational-tactical level drones;
- 199 units of special equipment;
- 796 cruise missiles.