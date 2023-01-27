Intelligence: The Russians are preparing a special operation against the military-political leadership of Ukraine

Russian special services are preparing a special operation to discredit the military and political leadership of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the discredit operation will be directed against the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk, the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak, the acting head of the National Police Ivan Vyhovsky and others.

Among other things, the Russians will "throw" fabricated materials into the Ukrainian and international mass media.

"The purpose of PSYOP is to sow uncertainty in the defense capabilities of our state among Ukrainian citizens and international partners. This, according to the Russian special services, should cause political instability within the country and reduce the trust in Ukraine on the part of the international anti-Putin coalition," the Intelligence noted.