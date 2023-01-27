Belgium informed about the largest military aid package for Ukraine

The government of Belgium decided to allocate the largest package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of €92 million.

This was reported by the Belgian newspaper HLN.

In total, the country transferred aid in the amount of €146 million

"Today, the Council of Ministers decided to send a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of €92 million," the Prime Minister Alexander De Croo noted.

According to Belgian Defense Minister Ludevin Dedonder, the package will include anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank missiles, machine guns, grenades, ammunition, trucks and armored jeeps.

Part of it will be taken from the warehouses of the Ministry of Defense of Belgium, and part will be purchased from private companies.

Belgium also allocates €69 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

In addition, De Croo noted that Russian assets worth €58 billion have already been frozen in Belgium.