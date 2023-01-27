“Shahed hunters” have already arrived in Ukraine. Ukrainians collected 150 million hryvnias for them

The first six "Shahed Hunters" are already in Ukraine and protecting energy facilities from Russian drones, the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov informed, publishing a video of operator training at the test site.

It is about the most modern defense technologies that protect the strategic facilities of the USA. "Shahed Hunter" is a complex of radars and jammers, which has its autonomous Fortem DroneHunter F700 drones with artificial intelligence. They can catch and intercept both quadcopters and kamikaze drones.

F700 drones can operate alone or in cooperation with several drone units to protect large areas. The developers claim that the F700 can stop drones of almost any size by shooting nets. Drones can also deliver intercepted devices to the ground.

Fortem Technologies