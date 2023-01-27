The Air Force: Russia used two “Kindzhal” hypersonic missiles against targets in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia

During a massive missile attack on January 26, Russia hit objects in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia with hypersonic Kindzhals.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ignat stated this on the air of the telethon.

"They donʼt have enough of these missiles, they save them for hitting strategic targets. This time, the strategic goal is one of the objects in Zaporizhzhia and one of the objects of Kyivʼs energy infrastructure," Ignat noted.

In total, Russia launched two such missiles. The Ukrainian army cannot shoot them down, because the Kinjal missiles fly at hypersonic speed and also along a ballistic trajectory.