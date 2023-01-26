Ukraine held the first meeting of the “financial Ramstein”

For the first time, Ukraine held a meeting of the "financial Ramstein", aimed at stable financial support for Ukraine in 2023.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"We continue to connect the world around Ukraine. Today, the first meeting of the financial coordination platform of donors took place with the participation of the ministers of the partner countries. The so-called financial Ramstein, the establishment of which was initiated by the President of Ukraine," he noted.

According to Shmyhal, this format will deal with the following key tasks: