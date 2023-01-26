The father of tennis player Novak Djokovic was spotted in a photo next to a Russian flag with a portrait of Putin

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovicʼs father Srdjan was spotted in a photo with Putin supporters at the Australian Open.

This is reported by the BBC.

Yes, Srdjan Djokovic poses for a photo with a man who was holding a Russian flag with a portrait of Putin and was wearing a T-shirt with the symbol Z.

Russian and Belarusian flags and symbols are prohibited in the Melbourne Park sports complex. However, there was a show of support for Putin at the January 25 game following Djokovicʼs quarter-final victory over Russiaʼs Andriy Rublev. Then the fans hung a Russian flag with a portrait of Putin. Tennis Australia said in a statement: "A small group of people displayed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security after the match on Wednesday night and were escorted out."