Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin appointed new deputies. What is known about them

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin introduced the new first deputy Oleksiy Khomenko and two deputies Anton Voytenko and Victoria Litvinova to the team.

From September 2022, Oleksiy Khomenko held the position of the Deputy Prosecutor General, and before that he worked as the head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Its main task is to supervise the observance of laws by the security agencies.

Prior to his appointment, Voytenko headed the Lviv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. He will oversee the supervision of compliance with laws by the bodies of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). He will also be assigned a specialized prosecutorʼs office in the military and defense sphere.

Prior to her appointment, Litvinova worked as the deputy head of the specialized environmental prosecutorʼs office of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. She will continue to take care of the work of the specialized environmental prosecutorʼs office, as well as areas of countering human rights violations in law enforcement and penitentiary spheres and protecting the interests of children.