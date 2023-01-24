Oleksiy Symonenko was dismissed from the post of the Deputy Prosecutor General. He scandalized himself by vacationing in Spain

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine fired his deputy Oleksiy Symonenko, who went on vacation to Spain in the winter.

This was reported by the press service of the Office.

After Symonenkoʼs vacation became public knowledge, society demanded his release.

Symonenko went to Marbella for 10 days to celebrate the New Year with his family, using the car of businessman Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi.