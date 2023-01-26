The regulator fined DTEK and Ternopil Oblenergo for discriminatory power outages

The National Commission, which carries out state regulation in the spheres of energy and communal services, has already fined six oblastenergos for non-compliance with fair shutdown schedules.

This was reported by the press service of the NCRECP.

A fine of 85 000 hryvnias will be paid by Ternopil Oblenergo, as well as by DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids and DTEK Odesa Electric Grids. Previously, regional energy companies of Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi and Volyn were fined for the same violations.

They did not follow the blackout schedules and supplied electricity to consumers unevenly. The regulator obliged them to continue to adhere to fair shutdown schedules, as well as requirements to properly inform consumers about interruptions in power supply.

In addition, the NCRECP fined the managers of these enterprises UAH 1 700, as they bear personal responsibility for non-compliance with the principle of non-discrimination.

Ukraineʼs energy system has already survived 13 enemy missile attacks and 15 drone strikes on energy facilities — in particular, in Odesa region.

Zaporizhzhia NPP, Zaporizhzhia TPP, Luhansk TPP, Vuhleghirsk TPP, Kakhovka HPP are under occupation. In addition, the majority of wind and solar power plants are located in the occupied territories of the south. The rest of the power plants are key regulating capacities. They are the ones who cover consumption during peak morning and evening hours, when the shortage is greatest.